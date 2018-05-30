Register
22:24 GMT +330 May 2018
    Anti-surface gunnery is fired from China's Navy missile frigate Yulin during the Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2015 by Singapore and Chinese navies in the South China Sea, May 24, 2015

    Chinese Navy Holds Live Fire Drills in Taiwan Strait

    © AP Photo / Bao Xuelin
    China’s People’s Liberation Army-Navy conducted live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday as a way to “safeguard China’s sovereignty and integrity,” according to Beijing’s Taiwan Office Director Liu Jeyi, China Global Network reports.

    "The military drill sends a message to the US that it should stop backing the separatists on the island," said professor Li Zhenguang of Beijing Union University's Institute of Taiwan Studies.
    Cross-strait relations have reached a low point, the professor noted, as a result of those in Taiwan who want "independence of the island," Li said.

    A new Taiwanese political group dubbed the Formosa Alliance was formed in early April to promote an independence referendum vote for April 2019, Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review reported.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill near the East China Sea (File)
    © AP Photo / Shao Jing/Xinhua
    Chinese Nuke-Capable H-6K Bombers Spotted Circling Defiant Taiwan (Again)

    Beijing has consistently named Taiwan as one of its most important policy priorities. But for all of the PLA's war drills in the sea and in the air, Sam Roggeveen of the Lowy Institute in Australia argued May 23, "China isn't planning to storm Taiwan's beaches."

    The primary indicator that China will not launch a Normandy-style amphibious invasion, Roggeveen argued, is that its shipyards haven't spit out enough amphibious assault vessels such as tank landing ships. "Why, in the midst of a massive modernization drive, has the PLA-Navy not built the forces to conquer Taiwan," he asks, especially since building assault vessels is well within China's technical capability.

    Most of the unprecedented buildup in China's naval forces has been in the former of bigger ships that are more useful for longer range missions, he noted. Taiwan and China, on the other hand, are only separated by the 110-mile-wide Taiwan Strait.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Beijing Outmaneuvering US Navy in South China Sea

    Instead, Roggeveen said, "my guess is that the PLA has decided that, even with a massive amphibious fleet, retaking Taiwan by force would be incredibly costly in lives and resources."

    Li stated in an April op-ed published in the China Daily, which is owned by the Communist Party of China, that "the mainland has repeatedly made it clear that it seeks peaceful cross-strait relations but only under the One China principle. And the live-fire drill is an important strategic step to warn Taiwan separatists that they should mend their ways." Beijing's navy held live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait late last month as well.

