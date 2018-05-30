Malaysia May Consider Resuming Searches for Missing Flight MH370 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysia will resume searching for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370) only if new information pertaining to the possible location of the aircraft's debris is provided, Xinhua reported Wednesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that he regretted having to end the search for the airplane and would consider resuming the operation if any new information came to light, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, US-based company Ocean Infinity ended searches which it began back in January.

Flight MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 777 aircraft. So far, several pieces of debris believed to have come from the aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion.