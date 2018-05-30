Indian, Pakistani Military Agree to Honor Ceasefire, Restore Peace at Border

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Director General of Military operations of India and his Pakistani counterpart spoke to each other on Tuesday amid the two neighbors alleging each other of firing upon civilians in border areas.
"The existing hotline mechanism was initiated by Pakistan's DGMO at 1800 hours. Both the DGMO's reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army DGMO agreed with the proposal to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders," India's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border have become more frequent in the last couple of years with heavy civilian casualties.
Following the latest cross-border firing, the Indian administration has indefinitely shut down schools and colleges in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir from where thousands of villagers have migrated to safer places.
