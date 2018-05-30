Indian, Pakistani Military Agree to Honor Ceasefire, Restore Peace at Border

The armies of India and Pakistan have agreed to undertake measures to improve the existing situation on the border in order to ensure civilians are not harmed.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Director General of Military operations of India and his Pakistani counterpart spoke to each other on Tuesday amid the two neighbors alleging each other of firing upon civilians in border areas.

"The existing hotline mechanism was initiated by Pakistan's DGMO at 1800 hours. Both the DGMO's reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army DGMO agreed with the proposal to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders," India's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The DGMOs from both nations agreed to fully implement the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by either side. It was also mutually agreed that in the event of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through the utilization of existing hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commanders' level.

Ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border have become more frequent in the last couple of years with heavy civilian casualties.

Following the latest cross-border firing, the Indian administration has indefinitely shut down schools and colleges in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir from where thousands of villagers have migrated to safer places.