At Least 6 People Killed in Bomb Attacks in 2 Afghan Cities – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people, including civilians, were killed in two separate bomb attacks, which had occurred in the cities in the east and in the southeast of Afghanistan on Wednesday, local media reported.

One of the blasts hit a police station in the city of Pol-e Alam in the western Logar province, the 1TV News broadcaster reported, citing a spokesman for the provincial police.

The militants launched the attack at around 5:00 a.m. (00:30 GMT). At first, a car bomb exploded near the police station. After it, three gunmen entered the site and exchanged gunfire with police. Before the law enforcement killed the assailants, they have managed to kill the police station chief and two officers. Four other police personnel and eight civilians were injured in the attack. The Taliban terror group claimed responsibility for the incident, the broadcaster noted.

Another explosion took place around the same time in the city of Kandahar, the capital of a Afghan province of the same name, claiming lives of at least three civilians, and injuring 13 other people, the outlet added, citing the provincial governor’s spokesman. The broadcaster has not specified if any group had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia