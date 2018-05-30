At Least 6 People Killed in Bomb Attacks in 2 Afghan Cities – Reports

One of the blasts hit a police station in the city of Pol-e Alam in the western Logar province, the 1TV News broadcaster reported, citing a spokesman for the provincial police.
The militants launched the attack at around 5:00 a.m. (00:30 GMT). At first, a car bomb exploded near the police station. After it, three gunmen entered the site and exchanged gunfire with police. Before the law enforcement killed the assailants, they have managed to kill the police station chief and two officers. Four other police personnel and eight civilians were injured in the attack. The Taliban terror group claimed responsibility for the incident, the broadcaster noted.
READ MORE: Afghan Authorities Seize Truck With Explosives at Pakistani Border — Reports
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)