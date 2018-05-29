Air Asia Accused of Wrongly Obtaining International Flight License in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's central investigating agency, the CBI, has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses.
Finally the CBI is presently raiding Air Asia offices including of the CEO's. It is arising from my PIL in Delhi HC— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 29, 2018
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Air Asia for violating the country's aviation policy to obtain a flying license on international routes as well as a violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rules. The agency is conducting searches at six locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Air Asia India has denied the charges of any wrongdoing.
"Air Asia India Limited refutes any wrong-doing and is cooperating with all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts," a statement of Air Asia India read.
Statement of #AirAsia pic.twitter.com/ncI4SclBUA— सौरभ (@DigitalLekhanee) May 29, 2018
