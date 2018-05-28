Afghan Authorities Seize Truck With Explosives at Pakistani Border - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Afghan authorities seized a truck, loaded with 9.8 tonnes of substance that is used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), at a Torkham crossing at the Pakistani border, the 1TV broadcaster reported.

Afghanistan's border police found ammonium nitrate in the truck, carrying fruit boxes from Pakistan, during a Saturday evening check, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The ministry believes that the substance was planned to be used in terror attacks, according to the broadcaster. During the check, four people were also arrested by Afghan law enforcement.

© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul Afghan Air Force Deploys Laser-Guided Precision Bombs Amid Fight With Terror

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring militants of the Haqqani network, affiliated with the Taliban radical movement, which has conducted numerous attacks on the Afghan infrastructure. Islamabad, in its turn, has denied the claims that it supported the militants.

The country is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the ongoing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist organizations, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia