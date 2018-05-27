Register
    Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship

    Russia’s Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Thailand With Friendly Visit

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    0 40

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Sputnik) - A Russian Pacific Fleet detachment comprising Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ships, and accompanied by Pechenga tanker, arrived on Sunday in Thailand with a friendly visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    The ships arrived at Sattahip Naval Base, located in the east side of the Gulf of Thailand.

    The main official events will take place on Monday and in the coming days, as the naval base is open to the public on Sunday.

    The visit of the Russian ships will last up to May 31.

    Visits of Russian warships to Thailand have become regular since 2005. The previous friendly visit to the Southeast Asian country was made in 2017.

    READ MORE: Russia Provides Philippines With Batch of Military Equipment

    The Sovershenny corvette during a general rehearsal of a parade of ships and a military sport event devoted to the Navy Day in Vladivostok. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Danger From the Deep: Joint Russian-Chinese Drills Put Special Emphasis on Anti-Submarine Warfare
    In March 2015, Thailand welcomed a large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev, an Udaloy-class destroyer of the Russian Navy, and in December 2017 it greeted a large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs.

    The Admiral Panteleyev was also a participant in the naval review in November 2017, which was held in Pattaya in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

