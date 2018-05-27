Register
01:12 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image taken from video provided by Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) Friday, April 27, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walk together as Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom.

    Pyongyang, Seoul To Hold Top-Level Talks June 1 - Reports

    © AP Photo / Korea Broadcasting System
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    211

    According to Reuters, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during "in-depth discussions" with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, agreed to hold top-level talks between the two countries on June 1.

    On Saturday, Seoul's presidential office said that earlier in the day Moon and Kim had met for the second time in the village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone.

    The next meeting will be held on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported citing North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). During the Saturday meeting, Kim also reportedly expressed a "fixed will" to hold a North Korea-US summit on June 12.

    Meanwhile, South Korea regards as "fortunate" the resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea on their leader’s summit in June, a presidential spokesman said Saturday.

    The White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
    US Team Goes to Singapore as Planned for Possible Trump-Kim Summit - White House
    "It's a fortunate thing that the possibility of the North Korea-US dialogue is still alive without being terminated," President Moon Jae-in's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

    He added Seoul was carefully watching the progress of negotiations announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter the summit could be reinstated or postponed beyond June 12.

    On Friday, The New York Times newspaper reported that some of Trump’s advisers differed sharply on what the president should get from the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, if it eventually takes place. The newspaper also cited a senior White House official, who said that even if the meeting was reinstated, it would be impossible to hold it on June 12, as it had been scheduled before.

    "Unlike what the Failing and Corrupt New York Times would like people to believe, there is ZERO disagreement within the Trump Administration as to how to deal with North Korea…and if there was, it wouldn’t matter. The @nytimes has called me wrong right from the beginning!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

    President Donald Trump speaks during the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump: US Engaged in 'Very Productive Talks' With North Korea About Reinstating Summit
    The president also denied the existence of a senior White House official, who had been cited by the newspaper.

    "The Failing @nytimes quotes ‘a senior White House official,’ who doesn’t exist, as saying ‘even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.’ WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources," he added.

    On Thursday, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that he was canceling their meeting in Singapore scheduled for June 12. However, the following day, the US president indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.

    Related:

    US Team Goes to Singapore as Planned for Possible Trump-Kim Summit - White House
    White House: US Team Still May Head to Singapore to Work on Trump-Kim Summit
    Trump Pulls the Plug on Kim and Possible North Korea Summit
    Trump Canceled North Korea Summit to Get Ahead of Kim Jong-un - Reports
    Trump Blows Up Summit With Kim as North Korea Blows Up Its Nuclear Site
    Tags:
    preparations, talks, denuclearization, diplomacy, Trump-Kim Summit, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse