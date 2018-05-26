Burkina Faso Set Diplomatic Relations With China After Breaking Off Taiwan Ties

During the official ceremony in Beijing, Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Alpha Barry and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties.
On May 24, Burkina Faso announced its decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Following the announcement, the Taiwanese foreign minister resigned.
Less than 20 states have diplomatic ties with Taipei. After the move of Burkina Faso, there are only 18 states in the world having official relations with Taiwan.
