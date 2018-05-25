White House to Be Prepared No Matter When Meeting With Kim Takes Place

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House and US President Donald Trump will be prepared to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un no matter when the summit takes place, Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Friday.

"We’re always going to be prepared and if the meeting takes place on June 12th, we’ll be ready. If it takes place on July 12th, we’ll be ready. And we’re going to do whatever is necessary to prepare for that," Sanders told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters his meeting with Kim could still take place in Singapore on June 12 even though he sent a letter to Kim on Thursday canceling the summit.

In his letter on Thursday, Trump cited anger and hostility in recent statements by Kim as a reason for pulling out of the highly anticipated meeting.

In comments published by North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA, Kim said on Friday that he wanted the United States to know Pyongyang wants to sit down at "any time" to solve problems with Washington.