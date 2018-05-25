White House to Be Prepared No Matter When Meeting With Kim Takes Place

"We’re always going to be prepared and if the meeting takes place on June 12th, we’ll be ready. If it takes place on July 12th, we’ll be ready. And we’re going to do whatever is necessary to prepare for that," Sanders told reporters.
In his letter on Thursday, Trump cited anger and hostility in recent statements by Kim as a reason for pulling out of the highly anticipated meeting.
In comments published by North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA, Kim said on Friday that he wanted the United States to know Pyongyang wants to sit down at "any time" to solve problems with Washington.
