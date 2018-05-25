Blowing Things Up For Peace: WATCH N Korea Destroy Its Nuke Testing Ground

As Pyongyang demolished a site previously used for testing nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to cancel a peace summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korean authorities have announced that the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, the only known nuclear test site in the country, was completely dismantled.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the dismantling process was completely transparent, as it was conducted in the presence of foreign journalists.

The news agency stated that the dismantling of the nuclear testing ground is a clear expression of the North Korean government’s peaceful intentions and desire to contribute to the creation of a nuclear-free world.

Despite this development, Donald Trump decided to cancel the highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong-un that was expected to take place in Singapore in June.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Kim announcing his decision to cancel the summit, claiming that he made this move due to alleged anger and hostility expressed in recent statements made by the leader of North Korea.

In response, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said in a statement that North Korea was willing to speak with the US at any time and that a summit with the US is necessary to resolve "grave hostile relations."