Russia, Italy Vying for Indian Navy's $5 Billion Minesweeper Contract

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The interest expressed globally by India for the acquisition of 12 minesweepers has received responses from Russian and Italian shipyards. The Indian Navy is looking to acquire the MCMVs by 2026 under the $5 billion contract. MCMVs are essential for the Indian Navy in detecting and destroying mines laid by enemy forces to choke harbors and spread mayhem.
This is the third attempt by India in the last 12 years to acquire technology for the indigenous development of minesweepers with a single skin, non-stiffened hull. India's first major defense hardware deal with South Korea for the co-production of 12 minesweepers for the Indian Navy had fallen apart in January this year after prolonged negotiations between Goa Shipyard Limited and Kangnam Corporation, as differences persisted over the transfer of technology and cost.
Sputnik had reported in January that the Indian Defense Ministry did not agree with Kangnam Corporation, which was seeking over $1 billion for design and technical know-how of the 12 mine countermeasure vessels (MCMV). The South Korean firm had also refused to provide intellectual property rights and production support guarantees for the vessels.
