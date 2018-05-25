Indian Men Accidentally Film Themselves Drowning to Death [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A chilling video of three men drowning in a pool surfaced in India's western state of Rajasthan and has gone viral on social media platforms and video sharing apps.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
According to the police in Rajasmand, where the pool is located, three youths identified as Chetan, Sudarshan and Radheshyam, all in their twenties, went out on a bike ride and stopped by a body of water to rest and bathe, not aware of the pool's depth.
When one of them started drowning, the other two attempted to save him only to disappear inside the pool as well. The horrific incident was captured on camera by none other than one of the victim's mobile phones.
