Register
06:28 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials sing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018

    CPC to Hold High-Level Dialogues With World Political Parties

    © AP Photo / Jason Lee
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China's determination to pursue its opening-up policy, together with its "political firmness" on socialism will be highlighted in a special session of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s forthcoming high-level dialogues with world political parties, analysts said Monday.

    The session, scheduled from May 26 to 28 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, is hosted by the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC.

    The CPC's exchanges with political parties from other countries have increased significantly since the 19th CPC National Congress, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Monday.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    China Expects US to Roll Their Tariff Policy Back to WTO's Rules
    The world is interested in where China will go under the leadership of the CPC after 40 years of the opening-up policy, especially as trade frictions increase and globalization is challenged by rising protectionism in countries like the US, Su said.

    The choice of Shenzhen, known as the frontier of China's opening up efforts, as the host city shows that China will firmly pursue the policy and contribute more to global prosperity, Su noted.

    The event will include a conference discussing Guangdong's practice of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and a seminar to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx.

    "The agenda shows that China's ideology and governing philosophy will not be weakened with the opening-up policy," said Song Luzheng, a France-based scholar and research fellow at Fudan University's China Institute.

    View of Pyongyang from the Juche Tower
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Hostility From Pyongyang Becomes Foreign Policy Challenge for China - Analysts
    The second China-CELAC Political Parties Forum, the forth Africa-China Young Leaders Forum and the first political parties forum of countries from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are also expected to be held.

    "The forums show that China is expanding its cooperation and that the country is attaching great importance to non-Western countries, whose voices are often ignored," Song said. Inter-party exchanges have become a unique diplomatic practice in China, as Western countries continue to adopt the inter-government or people-to-people paradigm for diplomatic exchanges, Song said.

    "Compared to inter-government exchanges, inter-party exchanges focus more on values and governing philosophies, which are crucial to prevent misunderstandings," Su added.

    View of Wenzhou, China. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    China’s Pledge to Open Economy Not Indication of Concession in Trade Row with US
    The second plenary session of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting was held in Beijing in December, and was attended by more than 600 leaders from 300 political parties from 120 countries.

    Such exchanges are not limited to ruling parties, but also opposition parties, to allow for more diverse voices to be heard, Su stressed.

    Countries that have not established diplomatic relations with China could also attend such events, which could expand China's cooperation, Song pointed out.

    This article was originally written by Li Ruohan and published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Beijing’s Largest Island in Disputed South China Sea Island Has 400 Buildings
    To be Continued? China Wins First Round of Tariff War, Trump Not Satisfied
    Despite Ditching Int'l Cryptocurrencies China Seeks Leadership in Blockchain
    China Better Economic Choice Than US for EU
    Mothers in China Hesitate to Have More Children Despite Laxer Population Control
    Tags:
    cooperation, diplomacy, era, policy, openness, diplomatic relations, Communist Party of China (CPC), Shenzhen, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse