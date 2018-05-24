India Proposes Flight Delay Compensation on Par With Global Peers

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Taking a cue from global practices, India's aviation regulator has proposed heavy compensation to air passengers who face flight delays or cancellations due to the shortcoming on the airlines' part. In a draft passenger charter, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has also proposed relaxing cancellation penalties for air travelers who wish to cancel their ticket within 24 hours of booking but four days ahead of departure.
"If the airline is found to be at fault, passengers will be entitled to full refund if the delay is more than four hours while airline has to offer free of charge hotel accommodation in case the flight is to fly on the next day," the draft charter, that is to be implemented in the next two months reads.
"In case of flight cancellation and when a passenger is informed of the flight cancellation less than two weeks before and up to 24 hrs of the scheduled departure time, the airline must offer an alternate flight allowing the passenger to depart within two hours of the booked scheduled departure time or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the passenger," according to the draft charter.
Indian passengers will also enjoy Internet facilities soon after the planes take off, but mobile service will only be allowed when aircraft is over an altitude of 3,000 meters.
According to a recent report published by India's aviation regulator, the average on-time performance of the best-performing airlines, IndiGo and Vistara, was 83.4%, while Air India's stood at 71.9%.
Earlier this month, a person stabbed himself following an argument with airline officials over the delay of an Air India flight for more than three hours.
