Register
02:14 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370

    Four-Year Search for Missing Flight MH370 to End Soon

    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On Wednesday, Malaysia’s Transport Ministry announced that its search for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 (MH370) will end next week, more than four year after the plane mysteriously disappeared and tens of millions of dollars has been spent searching for it.

    The Boeing 777 airliner vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 with 239 people aboard. 

    Relatives of Chinese passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 light candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2014.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    'MH370 Crash was Murder-Suicide by One of the Pilots' - Ex-Investigator

    The initial search for the plane, coordinated by Malaysia, China and Australia, was called off in early January 2017 after the three-year investigation was unsuccessful at explaining what happened to the doomed flight.

    So far, the only evidence of the jet is debris collected from Indian Ocean islands and on the east coast of Africa. At least three plane parts found have been confirmed as coming from the missing plane.

    In October, Malaysia's Civil Aviation Department announced that it had hired Ocean Infinity, a Texas-based seabed exploration firm, to search for MH370 on a "No Find, No Fee" basis.

    Ocean Infinity started a new search for MH370 January 22. The company allotted 90 search days to look for the plane, which have been scattered over several months due to bad weather. However, that will all come to an end on May 29.

    Several theories have emerged over what could have happened to the ill-fated plane. 

    A survivor of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport receives medical care, May 18, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Marcelino Vázquez Hernández/ACN
    Survivors of Cuba Plane Crash Remain in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital

    On a episode of "60 Minutes Australia" last week, a panel of aviation experts accused the pilot, 53-year-old Zaharie Ahmad Shah, of purposefully killing the 239 people aboard in a murder-suicide.

    In 2016, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull similarly speculated that it was "very likely that the captain planned this shocking event."

    However, on Tuesday, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) defended its claims to the contrary: that the plane was out of control before it crashed and it was, therefore, an accident.

    During a Tuesday parliamentary hearing in Canberra, Australia, ATSB Chief Technical Officer Peter Foley, who led the organization's search for the missing plane, said, "I can say with great confidence that we considered every piece of evidence that we had at the time in an unbiased fashion."

    "We have quite a bit of data to tell us that the aircraft, if it was being controlled at the end, it wasn't very successfully being controlled," Foley said.

    Related:

    After Four Years, Malaysia Almost Ready to End Search for Missing Flight MH370
    ‘No Cure, No Fee’ as Malaysia to End Search for Missing Flight MH370 in June
    Phase 1 of Missing Flight MH370 Search Comes Up Empty, Phase 2 Launched
    Last Chance: New Search for Missing Flight MH370 Begins
    Search Operations for Missing Flight MH370 Suspended - JACC Statement
    Tags:
    plane crash, plane, search, MH370, Australia, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse