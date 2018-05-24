Register
00:35 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese J-20 stealth fighter

    China Reveals Major Stealth Upgrade as Ground Forces Head to Elite Training

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Four hundred senior Chinese army officers recently participated in a modern land warfare training session.

    According to Chinese state media Xinhua, senior officers and commanders from the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Ground Forces are in the midst of a four-day training session in Korla, a city in central Xinjiang. 

    Soldiers carry a PLA flag and Chinese national flags before the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Zhurihe military base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    PLA Opens Website For Tip-Offs

    The PLA has attempted to modernize its training programs ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping came into power in 2012, according to the South China Morning Post. The purpose of the overhaul is to convert the PLA's Ground Forces into an army capable of conducting joint operations with sea and air forces by 2035.

    According to Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the PLA's Second Artillery Corps, the "focus on future training would include an emphasis on equipping the troops for live combat experiences," the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

    "This needs to be a unified management," he added.

    "The mechanism of how to operate jointly with other forces is something the Ground Force will need to explore. It is not just about operational changes, but will require a change in mindset from the commanders," Song noted.

    In January, the PLA published a revised official military training outline as part of its efforts to enhance its military and become a top-ranked military force by 2050.

    Under the new military guidelines, the Ground Forces Command are responsible for training land troops. However, they would be supervised by five other regional theater commands in a combat situation. 

    Chinese authorities have vowed to improve their military forces after becoming increasingly worried over the threat posed by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Muslim separatist group founded by militant Uighurs, a Turkish ethnic group, in the Xinjiang province. China has labeled the group as a terrorist organization that threatens regional stability, Council of Foreign Relations, an independent, nonpartisan member organization, think tank and publisher, has previously reported.

    In addition, according to Aircraft Corporation, a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), the country has also been recently testing cross-section (RCS) tests for new warplanes. A RCS index measures how detectable an object is by radar and can be used in aircraft and ballistic missiles. China has been allegedly testing such features on its aircraft, destroyers, submarines and tanks.

    "If the RCS test can be used extensively by the Chinese military as well as contracted plane makers, that means the fourth-generation fighters such as J-11 and J-16 that form the backbone of the Chinese air force and are produced by AVIC's Shenyang plant can also get a boost to their stealth capabilities," Song told the Global Times.

    Though Beijing's older fighter jets won't be able to change their configurations, they could reduce their RCS index with new stealth coating, Song said, which "means that apart from the J-20, some other aircraft in the Chinese air force also have stealth capability."

    Only the US, Russia and some EU members can conduct such RCS testing, according to Global Times.

    Related:

    US, China Agree on Removal of Restrictions Against China's ZTE - Reports
    Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Lies With EU, Russia, China - Analysts
    Magpie Takes Flight: China Launches Communications Satellite to Moon’s Far Side
    US Warns China, Russia About Issuing New Debt for Venezuela
    US Navy Concerned Russia, China Could Trick Spy Satellites, Drones - Reports
    Tags:
    training, military, PLA, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse