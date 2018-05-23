Seoul Court Sentences Ex-Intelligence Chief to Imprisonment - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Seoul Central District Court sentenced on Wednesday former chief of the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS), Nam Jae-joon, to a three-and-a-half-year jail term for abusing power, Yonhap reported.

Nam was accused of attempts to hinder the investigation into political manipulations spearheaded by the NIS against the opponents of then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye, who was impeached following a political scandal in December 2016, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Thus, prosecutors insisted that Nam's agency tried to sway public opinion in favor of Park's government through cyberoperations on the Internet, the news outlet specified.

Apart from Nam, the court also sentenced two more NIS employees — a former senior prosecutor and an ex-ranking NIS official — on similar convictions.

In April, another NIS ex-chief Won Sei-hoon was imprisoned over leading an illegal campaign to sway the 2012 presidential election in favor of Park.

A large-scale political scandal broke out in October 2016 when Park was accused of having allowed her longtime friend and close associate Choi Soon-sil to get involved in state affairs. The scandal led to Park’s impeachment in December 2016. On April 6, 2018, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Park to a 24-year imprisonment.