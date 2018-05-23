Register
14:21 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kishenganga hydroelectric power plant

    No Relief to Pakistan on Dispute Over Indian Power Plant on Cross-Border River

    © Photo: NHPC Limited
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Pakistan fears that India’s Kishanganga hydroelectric power plant will reduce its share in the cross-border Indus River system of which the Neelum River is a part. Pakistan wants India to address its concerns for which it has sought the intervention of the World Bank.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The World Bank's two-day consultation with Pakistan on a controversy over India's power plant project on a cross-border river has ended inconclusively on Tuesday. The Kishenganga hydroelectric power plant project on the Neelum River was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19.

    Pakistan had sought the World Bank's intervention claiming that the Indus Water Treaty mandates India and Pakistan not to disrupt the natural flow of cross-border rivers.

    "Several procedural options for resolving the disagreement over the interpretation of the Treaty's provisions were discussed. While an agreement on a way forward was not reached at the conclusion of the meetings, the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the Treaty provisions," the World Bank said in a statement after a meeting held on May 21-22 in Washington.

    Boat floats in the almost dried-up Chenab River, Pakistan's main river which originates from India, near Gujrat, Pakistan (File)
    © AP Photo / B.K.Bangash
    Pakistan Begins Hydro Power Projects Despite India's Warning About 'Water War'
    The World Bank has said that its role in dispute resolution is limited to the extent of designating a mediator.

    "As a signatory to the Treaty, the World Bank's role is limited and procedural. In particular, the role in relation to 'differences' and 'disputes' is limited to the designation of people to fulfill certain roles when requested by either or both parties," the statement further reads.

    India and Pakistan have been engaged with the World Bank under the Indus Waters Treaty for the last five decades to address current and future challenges of effective water management to meet human needs and achieve development goals.

    READ MORE: India Angry With World Bank Move on Water Dispute With Pakistan

    India had rejected an earlier suggestion by Pakistan in 2016 to appoint a court of arbitration to review designs of the Kishanganga project, as well as another one on the Chenab. In fact, India believed that the issue should have been addressed a neutral expert, as Pakistan's objections were technical in nature. However, Pakistan had contended the proposal of a neutral expert, arguing that an expert's recommendation would not be binding in nature and the issue would only linger.

    Related:

    World Bank To Host India, Pakistan on Indus Water Treaty
    India to Start Dangerous Precedent if Violates Water-Sharing Deal With Pakistan
    World Bank Blinks: India Sees Moral Victory in ‘Water War’ with Pakistan
    Is India Serious About Water War With Pakistan?
    Tags:
    border conflict, hydroelectric power, water shortage, treaty, World Bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse