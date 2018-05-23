Register
    A reporter prepares a news report as South Korean soldiers dismantle loudspeakers that were set up for propaganda broadcasts near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, May 1, 2018.

    Pyongyang Approves List of S Korean Journalists for Nuke Site Shutdown - Reports

    North Korean authorities have approved the list of South Korean reporters hoping to cover the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site after refusing the go-ahead several times, local media reported on Wednesday.

    The list including four people was handed through a special communication channel set up in the demilitarized zone between the two countries, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Unification Ministry.

    A number of foreign journalists, including Russian reporters, have already been transported from Beijing to the North Korean city of Wonsan.

    This satellite image released and notated by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North on April 12, 2017, shows the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea
    © AP Photo / Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image
    North Korea Begins Dismantling Nuclear Test Site - Reports
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the shutdown of the Punggye-ri site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April.

    However, the relations between the South and the North, that improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, entered a new period of uncertainty as the United States and South Korea resumed military drills. Pyongyang has objected to the military exercises, which it sees as a threat.

