Pyongyang Approves List of S Korean Journalists for Nuke Site Shutdown - Reports

The list including four people was handed through a special communication channel set up in the demilitarized zone between the two countries, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Unification Ministry.
A number of foreign journalists, including Russian reporters, have already been transported from Beijing to the North Korean city of Wonsan.
However, the relations between the South and the North, that improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, entered a new period of uncertainty as the United States and South Korea resumed military drills. Pyongyang has objected to the military exercises, which it sees as a threat.
