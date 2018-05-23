Pyongyang Approves List of S Korean Journalists for Nuke Site Shutdown - Reports

North Korean authorities have approved the list of South Korean reporters hoping to cover the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site after refusing the go-ahead several times, local media reported on Wednesday.

The list including four people was handed through a special communication channel set up in the demilitarized zone between the two countries, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Unification Ministry.

A number of foreign journalists, including Russian reporters, have already been transported from Beijing to the North Korean city of Wonsan.

© AP Photo / Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image North Korea Begins Dismantling Nuclear Test Site - Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the shutdown of the Punggye-ri site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April.

However, the relations between the South and the North, that improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, entered a new period of uncertainty as the United States and South Korea resumed military drills. Pyongyang has objected to the military exercises, which it sees as a threat.