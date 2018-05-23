Pentagon: North Korean Military Still a Threat to Northeast Asia, US Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korea’s military poses a growing threat to Northeast Asia and to US forces despite internal challenges and shortcomings, the Department of Defense said in a report to Congress that was leaked on Tuesday.

“The North Korean military poses a serious and growing threat to Northeast Asia, US forces in the region, and the world,” said the report, entitled “Military and Security Developments Involving the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 2017."

© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man, File Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow Suggests to Settle DPRK's Issue Diplomatically

The Korean People’s Army (KPA) has more than 1 million soldiers, making it the world’s fourth-largest military and about 70 percent of North Korea’s ground forces and 50 percent of its air and naval forces are deployed within approximately 60 miles of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the report said.

In 2016, Pyongyang publicized tests of a new close-range ballistic missile (CRBM), the KN-SS-X-9, which, if deployed, could extend its artillery reach to US Garrison Humphreys, the current location of US 8th Army headquarters and the future location of US Forces Korea, the report added.