Register
22:38 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Relatives of Chinese passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 light candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2014.

    MH370 Descended in ‘Uncontrolled Manner,’ Was Accident - Australian Government

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) defended its claims that Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 (MH370), which vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, was out of control before it crashed and was therefore an accident.

    The ATSB was pushing back on opinions issued by an international group of aviation experts earlier in May that MH370 was deliberately crashed by the plane's pilot into the Indian Ocean. 

    Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    Mexico's Foreign Ministry Confirms 7 Mexican Citizens Dead in Cuba Plane Crash

    During a Tuesday parliamentary hearing in Canberra, Australia, ATSB Chief Technical Officer Peter Foley, who led the organization's search for the missing plane, said, "I can say with great confidence that we considered every piece of evidence that we had at the time in an unbiased fashion."

    "We have quite a bit of data to tell us that the aircraft, if it was being controlled at the end, it wasn't very successfully being controlled," Foley said.

    "There's no earthly reason why someone in control of an aircraft would exhaust its fuel and then attempt to glide it when they have the option of ditching. The aircraft was probably descending in an uncontrolled manner," Foley added.

    According to Foley, a key piece indication that the crash was an accident is the right outboard flap of the plane, which found off the coast of Tanzania in July 2015. The flap was recovered in a retracted position, which suggests that the plane was not configured for landing when it crashed. In addition, Foley denied claims that the pilot depressurized the cabin so that the passengers and crew members would pass out. That that would have required the 53-year-old pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, to himself successfully battle the effects of depressurization for an hour, which is unlikely, Foley claims.

    After scouring some 8,200 square kilometers of the search region in the southern Indian Ocean since the plane's mysterious disappearance, no concrete clues about the ill-fated flight's whereabouts have yet been found by the Texas-based Ocean Infinity company, which contracted with the Malaysian government to search for the wreckage on a "no find, no fee" basis in January.

    So far, the only evidence of the Boeing 777 airliner is debris collected from Indian Ocean islands and on the east coast of Africa. At least three plane parts found have been confirmed as coming from the missing plane.

    The lack of much evidence at all hasn't stopped a torrent of speculation about the causes of the plane's disappearance or what was going through its pilots' heads on that fateful day. On a episode of "60 Minutes Australia" last week, a panel of aviation experts accused Shah of purposefully killing the 239 people aboard as well as himself. 

    Lockheed C-130 Hercules
    © Sputnik / Vladislav Ushakov
    Military Plane Crash in US State of Georgia Kills at Least 5 - Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    "[Shah] was killing himself; unfortunately, he was killing everybody else on board, but he did it deliberately," senior investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Larry Vance said on the Sunday night program.

    Vance suggested Shah put on an oxygen mask before depressurizing the plane so that the passengers and crew members would pass out.

    "There is no reason to believe that the pilot did not depressurize the cabin to incapacitate the passengers," Vance said.

    Other members of the panel noted that the plane's path down the coast of Thailand and Malaysia would have made it difficult to track, as it moved in and out of the countries' airspace. The pilot did this deliberately, they said, to successfully hide his intentions and prevent military aircraft from intercepting him.

    In 2016, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull similarly speculated that it was "very likely that the captain planned this shocking event."

    Ocean Infinity started a new search for MH370 January 22. The company allotted 90 search days to look for the plane, which have been scattered over several months due to bad weather. The search is expected to end mid-June.

    Related:

    Australian Engineer Claims Malaysian MH370 Boeing 777 Found
    After Four Years, Malaysia Almost Ready to End Search for Missing Flight MH370
    ‘No Cure, No Fee’ as Malaysia to End Search for Missing Flight MH370 in June
    Phase 1 of Missing Flight MH370 Search Comes Up Empty, Phase 2 Launched
    Last Chance: New Search for Missing Flight MH370 Begins
    Tags:
    accident, government, MH370, Indian Ocean, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse