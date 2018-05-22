Register
15:19 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian commuters cross the road amid heavy rush hour traffic in Kolkata on July 31, 2015

    Indian Cities to Have Electric Vehicle Charging Points at Every 3 KM

    © AFP 2018 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    India aims to put up electric vehicle charging points at every three km in large cities and every 50 km along the national highways. The policy has been adopted to further the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) - a key component of the ‘New India’ initiative.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian government has started taking tangible steps to further its ambition to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles and encourage the use of electric vehicles. English language daily Economic Times that the government could offer fiscal incentives and facilitate land from municipal authorities for those companies interested in setting up the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points in India.

    READ MORE: India to Fast Track Towards Exclusive Electric Vehicle Regime

    "It is expected that 30,000 slow charging and 15,000 fast-charging stations will be required to be put up in a phase-wise manner in the next 3-5 years. There should be at least two high-charge points and one fast-charging point at every three kilometers in cities. Similarly, there should be electric vehicle charging station every 50 km on highways," a senior government official told the Economic Times. 

    This photo taken on July 21, 2017 shows a sales executive talking about Mahindra's electric car e2o Plus on display at a showroom in New Delhi
    © AFP 2018 / Prakash SINGH
    Electric Cars Could be Popular in India With Proper Marketing, Awareness - Study
    In order to promote the use of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country, the government recently announced the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) for the next five years.

    Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog — the government's apex policy think tank, speaking in a seminar organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi recently informed that the government was working on a specific action plan and that India will soon host a global summit on electric vehicles.

    Related:

    China to Open Solar Superhighway that Charges Electric Cars in 2022
    Beep Beep! Electric Cars Now Cheaper to Run Than Fossil Fuel Cars - Study
    China’s Upcoming Transition to Electric Cars 'Will Benefit the Whole Economy'
    This is a Big Deal: China to Ban Gas-Powered Cars, Push Electric Vehicles
    Tags:
    electric car charging, diesel, Infrastructure, petrol, electric cars, NITI Aayog, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Russian Trace
    If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse