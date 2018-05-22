Indian Cities to Have Electric Vehicle Charging Points at Every 3 KM

India aims to put up electric vehicle charging points at every three km in large cities and every 50 km along the national highways. The policy has been adopted to further the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) - a key component of the ‘New India’ initiative.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian government has started taking tangible steps to further its ambition to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles and encourage the use of electric vehicles. English language daily Economic Times that the government could offer fiscal incentives and facilitate land from municipal authorities for those companies interested in setting up the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points in India.

"It is expected that 30,000 slow charging and 15,000 fast-charging stations will be required to be put up in a phase-wise manner in the next 3-5 years. There should be at least two high-charge points and one fast-charging point at every three kilometers in cities. Similarly, there should be electric vehicle charging station every 50 km on highways," a senior government official told the Economic Times.

In order to promote the use of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country, the government recently announced the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) for the next five years.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog — the government's apex policy think tank, speaking in a seminar organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi recently informed that the government was working on a specific action plan and that India will soon host a global summit on electric vehicles.