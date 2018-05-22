Register
22 May 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook attend a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    Foreign Journalists Arrive at DPRK's Wonsan Before Nuke Test Site's Dismantling

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    121

    Foreign journalists arrive at North Korea’s Wonsan to attend dismantling of the nuclear test site, Sputnik correspondent reports.

    A plane with foreign journalists has arrived in the DPRK, the flight landed at the Kalma airport, which is near the city of Wonsan.

    The flight departed from Beijing at about 9:40 a.m. (4:40 a.m. Moscow time). Pyongyang was indicated as the destination on the boarding passes.

    A Sputnik correspondent notes that no representatives of South Korean media were on board. It is expected that journalists from Russia, the United States, Britain, China and South Korea will cover the closure of the Pyongery nuclear test site, where the DPRK has conducted its six nuclear tests.

    According to the organizers, journalists will arrive at the nuclear test site on Wednesday morning, as weather conditions permit.

    South Korean army Surion helicopters fire flares during a South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea,
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    South Korea Rules Out Halting Joint Drills With US Despite Pyongyang's Protests
    In an earlier report the North Korean news agency stated that the DPRK had decided to conduct a closing of the "Phungeri" nuclear test site from May 23-25. The plan is to completely destroy the entrance to the test site, as well as to demolish surrounding objects. All scientists and security personnel will be withdrawn from the territory. The test mine of the site will be blown up, then all ground constructions will be demolished — the building of the research institute, guard posts and other objects.

    A Congress of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea had ruled that Pyongyang should halt all nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missiles launches and close its nuclear testing site in the country's north.

    In recent months the situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved. The thaw between the two Koreas has already resulted in the talks between the leaders of the two countries held on April 27.

    During the meeting, the sides signed the Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula. The document commits the two countries to a nuclear-free peninsula and talks to bring a formal end to the Korean War.

