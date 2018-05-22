Register
22 May 2018
    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

    US Sees Progress on North Korea, Military Option Still on Table - Pence

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    404

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes progress has been made with respect to the North Korea issue but Washington has not taken a military option off the table, Vice President Michael Pence said in an interview.

    "We have seen great progress in recent months," Pence told Fox News on Monday when asked about the status of the crisis on the Korean peninsula. Yet when asked whether the military option is still on the table with respect to North Korea, Pence said, "Well, it never came off [the table]."

    Pence stressed President Donald Trump has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate Pyongyang possessing nuclear arms and threatening the United States and its partners in the region.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    North Korea Again Rejects Seoul's List of Reporters to Cover Nuke Site Shutdown
    However, the vice president noted Washington would like to reach the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula using diplomatic tools and hopes for a peaceable solution.

    On Tuesday, Trump will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House. Pence said the leaders will hold extended discussions on the North Korea issue.

    Trump and Kim are set to hold a summit in Singapore on June 12. Despite the leader of North Korea threatening Washington last week that he may cancel the meeting due to the US-South Korea military drills, the Trump administration said it is continuing to prepare for the talks.

