16:46 GMT +321 May 2018
    A Turkish Airlines aircraft takes off from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.

    Turkish Airlines Passenger Arrested in Delhi Airport for Masturbating Mid-Air

    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    120

    The 58-year-old man allegedly sat behind a female co-passenger and masturbated in full sight aboard a Turkish Airlines flight that had taken off from Istanbul. He was arrested soon after the flight landed at the Delhi airport, but police refused to disclose his name unless the allegations were ascertained.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Russian national of Indian origin was arrested at Delhi airport on Monday after a co-passenger made a distress call to the Delhi Police on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The complainant alleged that the man masturbated in front of her aboard the Delhi-bound flight from Istanbul. While the flight was mid-air, she registered a complaint with the cabin crew, who asked the accused to take another seat, away from the complainant.

    Personnel of the Central Indian Security Force (CISF) reached the tarmac at terminal III of IGI on the arrival of the Turkish Airlines flight TK-716 before its landing and took the person in control and handed him over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

    "It was learnt that the male passenger, an NRI holding Russian passport, was sitting next to the woman in the flight and allegedly unzipped his trouser and started masturbating in front of her," a senior police official said, adding that police will release further details only after the preliminary investigation.

    The person was booked under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which is pressed against a person for engaging in verbal and physical gestures and actions intended to outrage the modesty of a woman. In this case, when the woman complained to the cabin crew, the male passenger was shifted to another seat, according to the airport security.

