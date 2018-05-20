Register
17:31 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017

    N Korea Confirms Closure of Nuclear Site After Talks With South Suspended

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    The dismantling of the Punggye-ri facility is part of a new policy, which became possible after a joint declaration was signed in Panmunjom on April 27. However, in May North Korea suspended further negotiations with Seoul over air drills that South Korea had launched with Washington.

    The closure of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site would be "a very meaningful and significant measure" based on the spirit of an inter-Korean agreement — the North Korean DPRK Today wrote on Sunday in wake of reports claiming that the North had disregarded a request from South Korean journalists to attend the event.

    The dismantling of the testing area involves collapsing all of its tunnels with explosives, blocking its entrances and transferring all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

    READ MORE: North Korean Officials Turn to PDF Versions of ‘Fire And Fury' to Analyze Trump

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Japan, PIF States Urge N Korea to Denuclearize Peninsula Within UNSC Resolutions
    The situation became uncertain last week, when North Korean government announced that the Max Thunder air drills, launched by Seoul and Washington, would be a "provocation," and violation of the Panmunjom agreement, suspending talks with South Korea and threatened to cancel negotiations with the US. After the statement, the US diverted two B-52 bombers from flying over the peninsula, while South Korea and Japan agreed to refrain from any possible escalation.

    READ MORE: US Diverts Bombers From Korean Peninsula After DPRK Threat to Kill Summit

    Previously, on May 12, North Korean official media reported the issue, claiming, that Pyongyang would dismantle facilities at its only Punggye-ri nuclear test site sometime between May 23 and May 25. The US President Donald Trump approved the action on his Twitter, noting that the dismantling of the facility is "a very smart and gracious gesture."

    The negotiations between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are still scheduled for June 12.

    Related:

    Japan, PIF States Urge N Korea to Denuclearize Peninsula Within UNSC Resolutions
    US Diverts Bombers From Korean Peninsula After DPRK Threat to Kill Summit
    North Korean Officials Turn to PDF Versions of ‘Fire And Fury' to Analyze Trump
    Seoul Refutes Reports About Offer to US on Removal of Nukes From North Korea
    South Korea Plans to Launch Cruises to North Korea, Russia – Sea Tourism Center
    Tags:
    air force drills, denuclearization, Punggye-ri nuclear test site, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse