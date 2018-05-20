N Korea Confirms Closure of Nuclear Site After Talks With South Suspended

The dismantling of the Punggye-ri facility is part of a new policy, which became possible after a joint declaration was signed in Panmunjom on April 27. However, in May North Korea suspended further negotiations with Seoul over air drills that South Korea had launched with Washington.

The closure of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site would be "a very meaningful and significant measure" based on the spirit of an inter-Korean agreement — the North Korean DPRK Today wrote on Sunday in wake of reports claiming that the North had disregarded a request from South Korean journalists to attend the event.

The dismantling of the testing area involves collapsing all of its tunnels with explosives, blocking its entrances and transferring all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

suspending talks with South Korea and threatened to cancel negotiations with the US. After the statement, the US diverted two B-52 bombers from flying over the peninsula, while South Korea and Japan agreed to refrain from any possible escalation.

Previously, on May 12, North Korean official media reported the issue, claiming, that Pyongyang would dismantle facilities at its only Punggye-ri nuclear test site sometime between May 23 and May 25. The US President Donald Trump approved the action on his Twitter, noting that the dismantling of the facility is "a very smart and gracious gesture."

The negotiations between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are still scheduled for June 12.