23:09 GMT +319 May 2018
    Seoul view

    Rally Against Police Biased Actions Attended by 10,000 Women in Seoul – Reports

    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A rally against discrimination of women during police investigations into sexual crimes took place on Saturday in the South Korean capital of Seoul and was attended by 10,000 women, local media reported, citing law enforcement.

    The protesters with banners gathered at one of Seoul’s central streets, claiming that the police launched investigations only if the victim was a man, the Chosunilbo newspaper said.

    "If a woman says she was illegally filmed with a hidden camera, the police say they do not have enough ‘workforce.’ They tell to forget it and move on. Now, thanks to the Hongik University case, where a victim is a man, we realized that the police have everything needed to carry out the investigation," the newspaper quoted organizers of the rally.

    The rally was triggered by a recent incident, related to the Womad extremist website, users of which encourage hating men and promote females’ superiority.

    ​On May 6, the South Korean police launched an investigation into the case, which emerged after a user posted on the website a photo of a nude male model posing for fine arts students at Seoul Hongik University. The photo was posted without man’s consent.

    For their part, the police said that they were investigating the case only because the incident had caused a public outrage, but not due to victim’s gender.

    Since January, the proportion of men suspected of sex crimes amounted to 95 percent of 1,300 suspects, and 34 of them were arrested, the police noted, stressing that a person suspected of illegal filming at the university was the only arrested woman.

