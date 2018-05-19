Register
18:53 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370

    'MH370 Crash was Murder-Suicide by One of the Pilots' - Ex-Investigator

    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New information has been revealed about the mysterious disappearance of the MH370 Malaysian Airlines plane which took off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

    The plane, which was carrying 239 passengers, was destined to reach Beijing, but 40 minutes into the flight, after one final transmission, MH370 went missing. Despite years of investigation and search parties, the plane was never found, but pieces of the alleged wreckage have drifted to the shores of eastern Africa.

    Recently, a Canadian aviation expert and former airplane crash investigator said that he believes with "100 per cent certainty" that MH370 was intentionally flown into the ocean by one of the pilots in an act of murder-suicide.

    "This is a criminal event. It's not an accident," Larry Vance, a former investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told CBC News in a phone interview.

    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    Australian Engineer Claims Malaysian MH370 Boeing 777 Found
    "This was planned and conducted, carried out by one individual who had control of the airplane via his job to have control of the airplane," Vance added.

    According to the investigator, either the pilot or the co-pilot made a decision to take the plane to a remote part of the ocean and make it disappear forever.

    Vance added that he spent over 18 months researching material for his soon to be released book called “MH370 Mystery Solved.”

    The investigator was also part of a group of international aviation experts who recently appeared on 60 Minutes Australia to share their conclusions that the plane crash was an intentional act.

    This recent revelation contradicts a report put out in 2016 by the ATSB, which concluded that the plane ran out of fuel and crashed into the ocean during a high-speed descent. 

    Related:

    Phase 1 of Missing Flight MH370 Search Comes Up Empty, Phase 2 Launched
    US Seabed Exploration Firm to Begin Search for Missing MH370 Soon
    Last Chance: New Search for Missing Flight MH370 Begins
    Australian Engineer Claims Malaysian MH370 Boeing 777 Found
    Tags:
    aviation, wreckage, investigation, airplane, MH370
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse