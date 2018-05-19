'MH370 Crash was Murder-Suicide by One of the Pilots' - Ex-Investigator

New information has been revealed about the mysterious disappearance of the MH370 Malaysian Airlines plane which took off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

The plane, which was carrying 239 passengers, was destined to reach Beijing, but 40 minutes into the flight, after one final transmission, MH370 went missing. Despite years of investigation and search parties, the plane was never found, but pieces of the alleged wreckage have drifted to the shores of eastern Africa.

Recently, a Canadian aviation expert and former airplane crash investigator said that he believes with "100 per cent certainty" that MH370 was intentionally flown into the ocean by one of the pilots in an act of murder-suicide.

"This is a criminal event. It's not an accident," Larry Vance, a former investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told CBC News in a phone interview.

"This was planned and conducted, carried out by one individual who had control of the airplane via his job to have control of the airplane," Vance added.

According to the investigator, either the pilot or the co-pilot made a decision to take the plane to a remote part of the ocean and make it disappear forever.

Vance added that he spent over 18 months researching material for his soon to be released book called “MH370 Mystery Solved.”

The investigator was also part of a group of international aviation experts who recently appeared on 60 Minutes Australia to share their conclusions that the plane crash was an intentional act.

This recent revelation contradicts a report put out in 2016 by the ATSB, which concluded that the plane ran out of fuel and crashed into the ocean during a high-speed descent.