Register
04:02 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An American B-52 bomber

    US Diverts Bombers From Korean Peninsula After DPRK Threat to Kill Summit

    © AFP 2018 / EPA PHOTO/PA/TIM OCKENDEN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    302

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States agreed to divert two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers from flying over the Korean peninsula after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to cancel the upcoming summit with President Donald Trump, US media reported.

    South Korea and Japan also agreed to the plan to avoid putting the summit at risk, CNN said on Friday, citing US defense officials.

    Trump told reporters on Thursday that US representatives are still working with North Korean counterparts on the details for the June 12 summit in Singapore despite Kim’s threats.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool
    North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless 'Issues Resolved' - Reports
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in aims to use his meeting with Trump next week to facilitate the success of the talks between Trump and Kim, one of Moon’s presidential aides said on Friday.

    Previously, North Korean government announced that the recently launched by Seoul and Washington two-week Max Thunder air drills were a violation of the Panmunjom agreement, which had been reached during the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April and cancelled the inter-Korean negotiations which were scheduled for the coming days.

    Related:

    N Korea Suspends Talks With South Over Their Joint Drills With US - Reports
    ‘Disingenuous’: US Practices Nuke Strikes on North Korea While Talking of Peace
    Indian Minister in Pyongyang Amid Threats by North Korea to Disengage With US
    North Korea Begins Dismantling Nuclear Test Site - Reports
    WATCH: South Korean Plane Slices Off Turkish Plane’s Tail in Airport Collision
    Tags:
    Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse