Register
18:17 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Afghan villagers sit on hilltop in the Guzargah-e-Nur district of Baghlan province (File)

    India Explores Diplomatic Channels for Release of Seven Abductees in Afghanistan

    © AFP 2018 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian engineers were abducted from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan on May 6 while they were working at a power project site. Some media outlets have reported that the abductees have been kept at the Dand-e-Shahaduddin area of Pol-e-Khomri city.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The government of India says it is in touch with Afghan authorities to secure the release of seven engineers abducted by the Taliban in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

    "We are in touch with different people who are involved in the exercise through the Afghan government," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. 

    Indians read news about seven Indian Engineers abducted in Afghanistan in a newspapers, in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Hostage Crisis Deepens for India as Afghan-Taliban Stall Negotiations
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a phone conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani seeking help in securing the release of the abductees. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also in touch with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, according to the MEA.   

    ​India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were in Moscow last week to meet their Russian counterparts to set the agenda for the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi and it is understood that the situation in Afghanistan, including the issue of the abducted Indians, was also discussed during the meetings.  

    Related:

    CPEC and the Power Game Between India, Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan
    India Sends 1st Freight to Afghanistan via Iran Skirting Pakistani Bottlenecks
    India Not Going to Supply Weapons to Afghanistan for Anti-Taliban Operation
    India Meets SCO Partners in Moscow to Discuss Afghanistan
    Tags:
    diplomatic help, terror, abduction, negotiations, Indian Foreign Ministry, Taliban, Ajit Doval, Sushma Swaraj, India, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse