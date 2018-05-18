India Explores Diplomatic Channels for Release of Seven Abductees in Afghanistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The government of India says it is in touch with Afghan authorities to secure the release of seven engineers abducted by the Taliban in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan.
"We are in touch with different people who are involved in the exercise through the Afghan government," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
.@mssirsa.@Gupta_vijender.@BJP4India.@BJP4Delhi.@AnanthKumar_BJP.@TCGEHLOT.@BJPJharkhand.@JPNadda.@BJP4Gujarat.@friends_of_bjp.@RSSorg.@arunjaitley.@myogiadityanath.@pragya_bhushan Met Afghan Ambassador to demand release of 7 kidnapped Indian Engineers in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/E5yedamNuP— VIJAY JOLLY (@VijayJollyBJP) May 15, 2018
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were in Moscow last week to meet their Russian counterparts to set the agenda for the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi and it is understood that the situation in Afghanistan, including the issue of the abducted Indians, was also discussed during the meetings.
#Terror: India is coordinating with strategic partner #Russia which has considerable interests in #Afghanistan to secure release of seven Indian engineers kidnapped by the Taliban in the northern part of the land-locked country on Sunday. https://t.co/muZUYnl6fk— Canary Trap (@canarytrap) May 16, 2018
