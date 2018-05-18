India Explores Diplomatic Channels for Release of Seven Abductees in Afghanistan

The Indian engineers were abducted from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan on May 6 while they were working at a power project site. Some media outlets have reported that the abductees have been kept at the Dand-e-Shahaduddin area of Pol-e-Khomri city.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The government of India says it is in touch with Afghan authorities to secure the release of seven engineers abducted by the Taliban in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

"We are in touch with different people who are involved in the exercise through the Afghan government," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool Hostage Crisis Deepens for India as Afghan-Taliban Stall Negotiations

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a phone conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani seeking help in securing the release of the abductees. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also in touch with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, according to the MEA.

​India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were in Moscow last week to meet their Russian counterparts to set the agenda for the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi and it is understood that the situation in Afghanistan, including the issue of the abducted Indians, was also discussed during the meetings.