Register
15:07 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian fishermen

    Indo-Pak Mechanism for Humanitarian Issues Revived Indicating Thaw in Tension

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The move assumes high significance, as India and Pakistan have also recently revived the non-governmental Track-II diplomatic channel, which comprises military and diplomatic experts from both sides.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — After a prolonged spell of aggression, India and Pakistan have revived a decade old mechanism of the Joint Judicial Committee that looks into humanitarian issues of fishermen and prisoners in each other's custody. The move was proposed by the Indian side seven months ago.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Recalls Ambassador to India Over Alleged Attacks on Diplomats — Reports

    "External Affairs Ministry, in October 2017, had suggested to the High Commissioner of Pakistan to revive the mechanism of the Joint Judicial Committee. Pakistan responded positively to the same on 7 March 2018," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    (File) Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers
    © AFP 2018 / RAVEENDRAN
    Pakistani Diplomat in Colombo Accused of Plotting Terror Attacks Against India
    India on Thursday also communicated to Pakistan the names of four retired judges to be part of the mechanism, which was first formed in 2007 and the last meeting was held in October 2013. The names proposed by India include Justices Jaspal Singh, Harshvadan B. Antani, Deo Narayan Thanvi and Indermeet Kaur Kochhar.  

    "We have also sought dates from Pakistan for organizing the visit of the Committee," the statement added.

    The committee members visit and meet prisoners in each other's jails and propose steps to ensure humane treatment and expedite the release of inmates who have completed their prison terms. The Committee met seven times between 2007 and 2013.

    READ MORE: India, US Vow to Strengthen Information Sharing on Most Dangerous Terror Groups

    The move to revive the mechanism comes a few days after both countries started a non-governmental (Track-II) diplomatic channel — the Neemrana Dialogue when, an Indian delegation comprising retired diplomats and experts on foreign policy, military veterans and academicians traveled to Islamabad in a bid to discuss ways to remove bitterness in relations.

    Both countries had stopped bilateral talks at the ministerial level after a series of terrorist attacks on India's military bases in 2016.

    Related:

    CPEC and the Power Game Between India, Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan
    India Requests New Apache Helicopters to Protect Border with China, Pakistan
    Pakistan Flies Mi-17 Over Restricted Airspace amid Simmering Conflict with India
    Nose to Nose: Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan on Verge of Unraveling
    Tags:
    border conflict, reconciliation, terror attack, human rights, diplomacy, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse