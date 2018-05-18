Register
14:30 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Sun setting at Connaught Place in Delhi

    Delhi to Overtake Tokyo to Become World's Most Populous City by 2028 - UN Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Ville Miettinen / Sun setting at Connaught Place in Delhi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The report by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) says that Japan’s capital Tokyo, with 37 million people, is currently the world’s largest city, but it is due to be overtaken by Delhi by the year 2028.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A UN Report on urbanization has projected that India's capital Delhi will become the world's most populous city in ten years' time. While the UN body report claims that the change in demographic concentration will help the government provide better civic services, a social scientist attributes the phenomenon to the concentration of infrastructure and an employment-suitable ecosystem in urban areas, with a gross neglect of rural areas.

    READ MORE: China to Become World's First Economy by 2032 if Global Trends Continue

    "The government has failed to maintain parity of civic amenities in rural areas in comparison to the urban centers. The neglect of this is resulting in the abandonment of villages and the people taking refuge in cities. Another strong reason is lack of employment in areas outside the city limits," Arvind Murti, social scientist and civil rights activist told Sputnik.

    The report further adds that at the same time, India will surpass the Chinese population to become the world's most populated country as well.

    Indians perform yoga at an event to celebrate the International Yoga Day in Bangalore, India, Sunday, June 21, 2015
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India Launches Campaign to Avoid Losing Its Working Population to Hypertension
    About the global picture, the report says that currently, 55% of the world population lives in urban areas, but it will increase to 68% by the year 2050. The global rural population will peak in a few years then decline steadily. 

    "When urban areas growth is rapid, ensuring access to housing, water, sanitation, electricity, public transport, education and healthcare for all is especially challenging. Managing urban growth to ensure that it is sustainable has become one of the most important development challenges of the current century," John Wilmoth, director of the Population Division of UN DESA said during a press conference. 

    READ MORE: India May Be Staring at a Potential Mental Health Crisis

    Going by the prediction, two-thirds of people in the world will be living in cities by 2050, and the boom will be concentrated in three countries: India, China and Nigeria. Currently, there are 33 megacities around the world and by 2030, 43 megacities are projected, mostly in developing countries.

    Related:

    India’s Youthful Population Might Eclipse Aging China
    Will India’s Youthful Population Eclipse An Aging China?
    Dwindling Population in Border Areas Threatens India's National Security
    Powering 42% of Earth's Population: India Hosts BRICS Energy Meeting
    Tags:
    urbanization, employment, infrastructure, population growth, UN, India, Tokyo, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse