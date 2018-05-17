Register
17:09 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brain

    India Readies to Fight Mental Health ‘Epidemic’

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Taking a serious note on impending mental health issues, the Indian government has approved the establishment of a National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in its central state of Madhya Pradesh.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The institute will be first of its kind in the country which according to some estimates has more than 100 million people struggling with mental health problems.

    NIMHR will be a world-class center for treatment and rehabilitation in the area of mental health building and in the area of mental health rehabilitation, a government press release said.

    "India is facing a possible mental health epidemic" Indian president Ram Nath Kovind said in a function early this year while warning that the country is facing a complex situation considering the shortage of mental health professionals and the gap needs to be addressed immediately.

    Indian President Kovind pointed out that there were just about 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists in the country while nearly 10% of Indians suffer from some type of mental health disorder.

    READ MORE: India May Be Staring at a Potential Mental Health Crisis

    An eminent expert working in the field of mental health has welcomed the government's initiative but also pointed out that this step should have been taken much earlier. 

    "The number of people affected by mental illness is equal to the population of Japan which is around more than 100 million and the professionals in the field are abysmal and it's a very sorry state. It's a late decision but a very apt decision. We can only hope that this will improve the situation," Dr. Binu of NIMHANS Bangalore told Sputnik.

    Related:

    NYPD Kill Man in Mental Health Crisis; Guatemalan Dictator Montt Dead
    Neurotic Nordics: More Scandinavians Suffering From Ill Mental Health
    Theresa May Opens Up on Donald Trump's Mental Health and Priorities
    Facebook Admits Its Use Can Affect Mental Health... Suggests Using It More
    Tags:
    medical rehabilitation, mental health, center, research, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse