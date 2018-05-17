China Refuses to Bargain Away Trade Interests in Talks With US

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday the nation would not use its "core interests" as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the United States.

"The US-Chinese trade is shaped by the market, and rules of the market economy must be respected," he said. "China will not bargain its core interests away in talks with the US."

Beijing is ready to boost export from other countries, including the United States , Gao Feng said, but Washington needs to scrap trade restrictions, he added.

"We hope that the US will cancel useless trade barriers, continue objective and fair talks with China, and aim for mutual benefits," the spokesman said.

Beijing has reportedly called on Washington to reconsider imposing tariffs on Chinese imports, recall complaints to the WTO against its alleged damping practices and end a probe into intellectual property theft. A Chinese trade delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington to continue talks on these and other issues that began two weeks ago.