08:17 GMT +317 May 2018
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    China Refuses to Bargain Away Trade Interests in Talks With US

    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday the nation would not use its "core interests" as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the United States.

    "The US-Chinese trade is shaped by the market, and rules of the market economy must be respected," he said. "China will not bargain its core interests away in talks with the US."

    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017
    US Weighs Non-Tariff Restrictions on China Investments
    Beijing is ready to boost export from other countries, including the United States, Gao Feng said, but Washington needs to scrap trade restrictions, he added.

    "We hope that the US will cancel useless trade barriers, continue objective and fair talks with China, and aim for mutual benefits," the spokesman said.

    Beijing has reportedly called on Washington to reconsider imposing tariffs on Chinese imports, recall complaints to the WTO against its alleged damping practices and end a probe into intellectual property theft. A Chinese trade delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington to continue talks on these and other issues that began two weeks ago.

