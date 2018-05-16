Register
18:25 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017

    Indian Gov't Announces Unilateral Ceasefire in Kashmir in Holy Month of Ramadan

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The demand for the ceasefire was made by the political parties. But the army's chief expressed skepticism last week, questioning who would guarantee the safety of security personnel. Security forces have been in the eye of the storm following the killing of militants, which the locals see as a violation of rights.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has announced a unilateral ceasefire against militants in Kashmir for the month of Ramzan, a holy month for Muslims. 

    "The Centre asks Security Forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. The decision has been taken to help the peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan [Ramadan] in a peaceful environment," India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

    The security forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry said.

    Rajnath Singh, India's minister of home affairs, has informed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the union government's decision. However, the ministry has stressed the need for weeding out extremist elements from the state.

    "It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror," the ministry said.

    Indian police men secure the area of gunbattle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 Kilometers (23.75 miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    No More Pellet Guns in Kashmir: Forces to Use Rubber Bullets, Chili Grenades
    The announcement was made following a demand from political representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to suspend the military operation in the valley starting from Ramzan in mid-May till the completion of the Amarnath yatra (i.e., Hindu pilgrimage) in August. The demand was put forth after all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir met on May 7. The meeting was called to discuss the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley after a tourist from Chennai died amidst stone pelting on security forces by locals.

    The Indian Army chief had last week said that he was "ready to suspend" military operations to avoid civilian casualties provided the state guaranteed that security personnel would not be harmed during the period.  

    READ MORE: Attack on Indian Army Camp in Kashmir Reportedly Leaves 2 Troops Killed

    "But who will guarantee that there won't be fire at our men, at our vehicles? Who will guarantee that policemen, political workers, our men returning home on leave aren't attacked, aren't killed? Our men who were unarmed, who had returned home on leave were killed … [consider the case of] Lt Umar Fayaz. We killed his killers, but we had to sacrifice four of our men to do so. Policemen are regularly attacked. Political workers are killed. Once a stone is thrown at us … once they fire at us … then there is no way we will not respond and respond sternly. Those who want to fight us, we will fight them," General Rawat told the Indian Express in an interview on May 9.

    READ MORE: Two Killed, 50 Injured in Clashes With Indian Forces in Kashmir — Reports

    Kashmir has been witnessing massive protests since July 2016 following the killing of a local militant, Burhan Wani, by security forces. Intelligence inputs suggest that there is rapid radicalization of the local youth ongoing in the four districts of Jammu and Kashmir following the death of Burhan Wani. More such protests are being anticipated given the unrest among the public following the killing of 13 local terrorists by security forces on April 1 this year. In the last fortnight, at least four terrorist-related incidents have been recorded on a daily basis, mostly in south Kashmir, in comparison to one per day till about a few months back.

    Related:

    Expert Explains How Kashmir Situation Might Be Resolved
    Three Militants Killed, Kashmir Valley Shut Down and Braces for Violent Protests
    Kashmir Seething Again Over Alleged Civilian Deaths in Indian Army Operation
    Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Truce Violations in Kashmir
    Tags:
    terror attacks, safety, ceasefire, retaliation, Indian Army, Indian Home Ministry, Bipin Rawat, Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse