DPRK Says Not Interested in Negotiations That Require Only Denuclearization

North Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan also said that Pyongyang would go for negotiations with Trump only if he is interested in improving relations.
The First Deputy Foreign Minister said that if Pyongyang gets only unilateral demands on denuclearization, it would have nothing else to do but to reconsider the upcoming talks between the Unoted States and North Korea.
Talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump were expected to take place in Singapore on June 12. However, North Korea was threatening to suspend the US summit as well.
The US State Department said it has had no information from North Korea about the threat to cancel the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump and was moving ahead with preparations for the meeting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)