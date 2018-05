Following years of nuclear tests, North Korea has recently decided to abandon its pursuit for nukes, the move which was welcomed by the international community.

Pyongyang has pledged to contribute to global efforts to ban all nuclear weapons tests, North Korea's ambassador to the UN in Geneva Han Tae-song said addressing the UN disarmament body, Conference on Disarmament.

"DPRK will join international desires and efforts for a total ban on nuclear tests," the diplomat said.

In April, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un announced his plans to end nuclear and missile tests immediately and to focus on economic growth.