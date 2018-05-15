Register
17:55 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tibet

    Tibetan Monks Trained in India Banned From Teaching in Chinese County

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision to ban them may hinder the repatriation of Tibetan exiles currently living in India, altering the recent phenomenon of China increasingly accommodating returning Tibetan monks.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In what could be termed as a major setback to Tibetan monks trained in India, China has banned them from teaching in monasteries.

    Global Times reported on Tuesday that Indian-trained monks have been banned from teaching Buddhism to residents of Litang county in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. 

    "As some monks received education overseas from the 14th Dalai Lama clique — whom China regards as separatist — it is necessary to tighten supervision so as to avoid the clique using local Buddhists to conduct separatist activities," Zhu Weiqun, an influential former head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told Global Times. 

    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks on the art of happiness at a public event in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017
    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    Dalai Lama Explained Russia's Role in the World During Meeting With Scientists
    Litang county, which borders Tibet, conducts patriotic education classes every year for monks who had been educated in India. This practice is considered a means to monitor the conduct of the monks and whether they exhibit "any signs of separatist intent." The county is home to prominent Buddhists including the 7th and the 10th Dalai Lama.

    READ MORE: India Calls Off World Convention on Tibet to Reset Ties With China   

    Of late, it is widely believed that the Dalai Lama, whom China considers a dangerous secessionist leader engaged in anti-China activities from India's territory to secure Tibetan independence, has made a fresh attempt to return to his homeland. 

    However, the Dalai Lama, who has been traveling all over India as part of the celebration of his arrival to the country six decades ago, said that Tibet could benefit economically by staying in China, while Chinese citizens could benefit from Tibetan Buddhism.

    READ MORE: China Puts the Economic Squeeze on Countries that Invite Dalai Lama to Speak

    "Historically and culturally, Tibet has been independent. The region's geography shows where Tibet begins. So long as the constitution of China recognizes our culture and the Tibetan autonomous region's special history, they can remain [part of China]," the Dalai Lama said on April 22 in New Delhi during a lecture to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his exile to India.

    Related:

    Tibet Can Remain Part of China - Dalai Lama
    Dalai Lama Suggests EU Model as Basis for Tibet, China Coexistence
    Chinese Fighter Jets Train Over Tibet
    Buddhist Jokhang Temple in Tibet's Capital Catches Fire (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    teaching, Buddhism, monks, Dalai Lama, India, China, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse