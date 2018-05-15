Register
11:22 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People attend the launch ceremony of Shanghai crude oil futures at the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) in Shanghai, China March 26, 2018

    China's Petro-Yuan Contracts on Steady Rise Amid Renewed US Sanctions on Iran

    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    310

    Washington’s intention to re-impose the "toughest" sanctions on Iran appears to be playing into the hands of Chinese investors and oil futures traders, analysts have come to believe.

    Shanghai crude oil futures ISCc1 have recently seen a significant uptick in their trade volumes, which hit a record 250,000 lots last Wednesday, a day after Trump announced the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The day before, they were noticeably half of that marker, the Chinese oil futures accounted for eight percent of the global market, which after the pullout announcement climbed to 12.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US Targeting China by Dealing a Blow to Iran Nuclear Deal – Analyst

    Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore, told Reuters that the petro-yuan contract is "thundering into action," standing a big chance of eventually rivalling internationally-recognized crude oil benchmarks such as Brent LCOc1 and WTI CLc1.

    Known for its extensive oil demand, China is the top consumer of Iranian oil, a role which the world’s second largest  economy has confirmed following the US sanctions plan. The spike in trading volume is in part the outcome of Trump’s decision, Barry White, senior vice president for derivatives in Singapore at financial services firm INTL FCStone, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    "The sanctions… can potentially accelerate this process of establishing a 3rd (oil) benchmark," White said.

    Earlier, top Iranian official Pirooz Mousavi, who heads the National Iranian Oil Terminals Company (NIOTC) in control of oil export points, noted that the potential US sanctions have not so far affected the flow of Iranian oil to global markets or to China. He went on to say that exports continue to hold at an average of 6 million barrels per day.

    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
    China's Yuan May Strengthen Its Position in the Next Few Years – Analyst

    On May 8, Donald Trump announced that the US would pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the UNSC’s P5 countries plus Germany. In a move closely linked to the announcement, Washington is intending to re-impose the Iranian sanctions lifted in 2015 after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck in 2015 following Iran’s vow to scrap its nuclear program. The most severe limitation reportedly has to do with Iran embarking on financial deals involving the US dollar, as well as Iran’s oil sales and other energy-related investments.


    Related:

    Is China Preparing a Yuan Surprise in the Trade War With the US?
    Why Gaddafi's Gold Dinars, Petro-Yuan Pose No Threat to US Dollar Dominance… Yet
    'The Goal for China is to Open Up the Yuan Trade' – Economist
    Why Petro-Yuan May Become Win-Win Solution for US, China
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, US sanctions, sanctions, oil, Iran, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse