Indian PM Modi to Repeat His 'Wuhan' Trip, Now With Russian President Putin

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has informed that Modi would travel to Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Calling it an important occasion, the Indian ministry's statement said that the both leaders would also discuss their respective national priorities and bilateral issues.

"This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic partnership," the MEA said in the statement.

Informal summits are now the new norm. After Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi will now have an "informal summit" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 21 in Sochi. pic.twitter.com/P2bfCzRt5C — Devirupa Mitra (@DevirupaM) May 14, 2018

"This informal Summit in Sochi between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels," the MEA statement said.

The summit meeting between India and Russia is scheduled a month after Modi had traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan for an informal summit with President Xi Jinping.