Register
19:20 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man rides past a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the border city of Dandong in northeast China

    Chinese City Bordering North Korea to Curb Overheating Property Market – Dandong

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dandong, a city in Northeast China that sits on the border with North Korea, released a series of new rules as part of its efforts to cool down the overheating local property market, the local government said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

    "New properties purchased in the restricted areas by non-local residents can only be sold two years after the housing sales contract is signed," the statement said, citing a set of new rules introduced by the local government to ensure the "stable and healthy" growth of the city’s property market.

    The new rules also set the minimum down payment for new properties to 50 percent of the total price, up from the national average of 25 percent.

    Investors flooded Dandong trying to cash in on prospects of booming business with North Korea as tensions started to ease on the Korean Peninsula, highlighted by the historic inter-Korean summit last month and the highly anticipated meeting between the US and North Korean leaders in June. Average housing prices in Dandong jumped to almost 5,000 yuan (about $789) per square meter in May, almost doubling from 3,000 yuan per square meter in March, according to Chinese media reports.

    READ MORE: Korean Peace Talks Spark Land Grab along Militarized Border Zone

    Golden ingots
    CC0
    Janitor Finds $330K Worth of Gold in Trash Bin in Korean Airport
    Bilateral relations between Beijing and Pyongyang also improved significantly in recent months. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese president Xi Jinping for the second time in two months during his visit to Dalian in Northeast China last week. The North Korean leader made a groundbreaking surprise visit to Beijing in late March, his first since taking office in late 2011.

    Related:

    Saving Private ZTE: Trump Moves to Rescue Victim of US-China Trade War
    UN World Food Programme Head Finds No Famine in North Korea
    China's Xi Jinping Met With North Korea's Kim Jong-un in China
    Tags:
    property, market, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse