Register
16:43 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Staff are seen at the Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE May 12, 2018

    After Saudi Arabia, UAE Oil Giant to Buy Stakes in Indian Refinery

    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    India, the world’s third largest consumer of energy, has a refining capacity of 232.066 million tons, which exceeded its demand of 194.2 million tons in 2016-17. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this demand is expected to reach 458 million tons by 2040.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering picking up stakes of the planned Ratnagiri oil refinery in India's central state of Maharashtra. The UAE's state-owned oil firm would purchase the stakes from Saudi Aramco, which last month signed an agreement with India to buy a 50 percent stake in the joint venture. However, Aramco had clarified that it would dilute some of its 50 percent equity stake in the oil refinery project in favor of another strategic investment.

    India's state-owned refiners Indian Oil Corp. (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) will own the remaining 50 percent stake.

    The Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro logo is seen as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with the ministers responsible for the economic sector at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Venezuela Lures India With 30% Discount on Crude Oil Purchased With Petro
    The announcement was made on Sunday at the ADNOC Downstream Investment Forum, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Participating in the forum, India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, termed the UAE a reliable partner and asked global energy firms to invest in India amid the growing energy needs of the country.  

    "Our energy appetite is very high. Our per capita energy consumption is very modest which will increase in the coming years. … So we are inviting world energies, stakeholders to come to India and invest in India, do business in all the aspect from upstream to downstream. We're welcoming any investment to India," Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to the Arabian nation, said at the conference.

    READ MORE: India, Saudi Aramco Shake Hands for $44Bln Mega Refinery-Petrochem Project

    Earlier on Saturday, two million barrels of ADNOC crude departed from Abu Dhabi for India's strategic oil reserve at Mangalore. In February this year, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) had signed an agreement with ADNOC under which ADNOC will store about 5.86 million barrels of crude oil at Mangalore facility at its own cost. 

    The ISPRL has stored around 39 million barrels of strategic crude oil at three locations in Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur, for emergency purposes. However, the agreement allows ADNOC to sell part of the crude oil to Indian refineries on a commercial basis while adhering to mutually agreed minimum crude storage, which is for the exclusive use of the Indian government. The UAE is the first country to agree to invest in India's strategic petroleum reserve facility.

    Related:

    India's Strategic Oil Reserve to Receive First Shipment From UAE in May 2018
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    China Takes Indirect Route to Acquire Stakes in India’s Biggest Oil Refineries
    India Threatens to Trim Down Oil Imports from OPEC if High Prices Persist
    Tags:
    strategic decision, oil, oil and gas, energy cooperation, investments, ADNOC, Dharmendra Pradhan, UAE, India, Abu Dhabi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse