China to Launch Deliveries of World's Biggest Amphibious Aircraft by 2022

"We are endeavoring to get the airworthiness certification from the civil aviation authorities by 2021, and deliver it to the customers by 2022," AVIC Chief Designer Huang Lingcai said late on Sunday, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
“Then, it will prepare for its first takeoff from water, scheduled for later this year," Huang added.
AVIC finished manufacturing of the aircraft in July 2016 in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. The plane has four turboprop engines and has a maximum range of some 2,800 miles. In December, the aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight.
