NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - A bus accident in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state killed at least seven people and injured 12 others, NDTV reported Sunday.

The vehicle rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge about 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) from Shimla city in the Himalayan foothills, according to the NDTV broadcaster.

Those injured were sent to a regional hospital in the Solan municipality, the TV channel reported.

