UN World Food Programme Head Finds No Famine in North Korea

Head of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley has spent two days in Pyongyang and two more visiting the suburbs in North Korea, accompanied by government officials.

The visit involved trips to WFP-funded projects, such as a children's nursery in South Hwanghae province and a fortified biscuit factory in North Pyongyang province.

He noted that while the country was struggling to fulfill nutritional standards, hunger was not as high as in the 1990s.

"I didn't see starvation like you had in the famine back in the 1990s, that's the good news. But is there a hunger issue, is there under-nutrition? There's no question about it," the Head of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said.

Last month the UN requested $111m in aid funding to help people in North Korea after an outstanding summit between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in, which has led to a warming of relations between Pyongyang and Western countries.

More than 70 percent of North Korea's 25 million people are "food insecure," meaning that they are struggling to avoid hunger and one in four children under five is stunted from chronic malnutrition, according to the WFP data.