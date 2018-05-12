Register
03:24 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles line up on a road in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015

    Pompeo: North Korea Can 'Achieve Prosperity' if It Denuclearizes

    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is prepared to help North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with South Korea if Kim Jong-un agrees to denuclearize, US Secretary of State Miсhael Pompeo said in a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday.

    “If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends,” Pompeo said.

    Any promise on the part of North Korea to denuclearize would require robust verification, US Secretary of State Miсhael Pompeo said on Friday.

    "In order to achieve this [a denuclearization deal with North Korea], it will require a robust verification program," Pompeo said at a joint news conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha.

    People pass by a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    White House Reveals Reasons Singapore Chosen for Kim-Trump Summit
    Pompeo emphasized the need to ensure that North Korea does not resume its nuclear activities, putting the international community back in the same position that it was before any agreement. The top US diplomat promised to work with other countries around the world in order to ensure the complete denuclearization of Korean peninsula.

    He also described his recent conversations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “very good and very substantive."

    However, Kang added that sanctions relief for Pyongyang is not on the table at this point. She also said the topic of US military presence in South Korea would not be a topic of discussion for anyone outside the alliance.

    "The sanctions will remain in place until… we'll see visible meaningful action taken by North Korea on the denuclearization," the South Korean foreign minister said at a joint press briefing. "So we are not talking about sanctions relief at this moment."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Rocket Man of His Word? Kim Jong Un Promises UN to Stop ICBM Launches
    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Singapore had been chosen to host the summit on June 12 after several locations had been discussed. White House deputy spokesman Raj Shah told reporters the Asian island state was selected for its security and neutrality.

    Earlier this week, US Vice President Michael Pence said that the United States would continue to apply pressure on DPRK despite recent encouraging steps. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that such actions could undermine progress made towards settling the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

    Pyongyang declared itself a nuclear power in 2005, and four years later withdrew from the six-party talks on North Korea's denuclearization. The country began carrying out numerous nuclear and ballistic missile tests, which led to a series of sanctions targeting Pyongyang's strategic exports and imports and money transfers imposed by the United Nations Security Council and a number of individual states.

    Related:

    Trump: State Paid No Ransom for US Prisoners Freed From North Korea
    Released Still Pics Show Pompeo Shaking Hands With North Korea's Kim Jong-un
    China-North Korea Talks Show Region’s ‘Center of Gravity’ Shifting From US
    Thank You for 'Bringing Us Home' - Americans Freed by North Korea Thank US
    China's Xi Jinping Met With North Korea's Kim Jong-un in China
    Tags:
    prosperity, denuclearization, Trump-Kim Summit, Michael Pompeo, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse