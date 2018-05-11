Register
22:46 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill near the East China Sea (File)

    Chinese Fighters, Bombers Ring Taiwan, Show ‘Upgrade in Combat Capabilities'

    © AP Photo / Shao Jing/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    China's People's Liberation Army-Air Force planes conducted military drills around Taiwan Friday aimed at intimidating the island's "independence forces," according to reports.

    Focus Taiwan reported that the aircraft involved in the exercise included the Xian H-6K bomber, Sukhoi Su-35 and Shenyang J-11 fighters, the Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane, Kj-2000 early warning aircraft and Tupolev Tu-154 electronic surveillance aircraft. It's unclear how many of the aforementioned aircraft were used during the drill.

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry noted that this was the first time China's Su-35 fighters and H-6K bombers had flown through the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

    A passenger waits at the ticket counter of TransAsia Airways at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    Chinese Netizens Slam US Embassy Over Taiwan Listing by Airlines

    Responding to the drills, Taiwan's Air Force deployed its Indigenous Defense Fighter and F-16 jets to track and monitor Chinese maneuvers "to ensure defense security."

    Speaking to the Global Times, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, said the drill proved that "China's Su-35 fighter jets are combat-ready."

    "With a stronger command and strike capability, the Su-35's participation provides a stronger deterrence to 'Taiwan independence' forces," Song added.

    In a statement posted to its official microblog, the PLA-Air Force noted that bombers and surveillance aircraft flew in opposite directions around Taiwan as a means of displaying "a new upgrade in combat capabilities," Business Insider reported.

    According to Focus Taiwan, the statement added that the Chinese Air Force would continue to conduct similar drills around the island and that it was confident that it would be able to "defend China's sovereignty and its territorial integrity."

    In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
    A Pawn in Their Game? US Cozies Up to Taiwan, Angering China

    In China's eyes, Taiwan is a wayward territory that must and will eventually be brought back into the fold, and military patrols of the island by Beijing have occurred more frequently ever since President Tsai Ing-wen, of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, was elected in 2016.

    The latest drill comes weeks after China's air force conducted a similar exercise last month that involved a pair of H-6K bombers flying over the Miyako Strait.

    Taiwan's yearly live-fire drills, which will this year include Taiwan's Coast Guard and National Airborne Service Corps, are expected to start on June 4. Chen Chung-chi, the spokesperson for the island's Defense Ministry, stressed that the main goal of the upcoming drills will be "to make any Chinese communist military mission to invade Taiwan fail."

    Related:

    U-Turn: Why Dominican Republic Turned Back on Taiwan, Befriended China
    Taiwan Severs Diplomatic Ties With Dominican Republic Over China
    Dominican Republic Establishes Relations With China, Severs Ties With Taiwan
    ‘Hottest Flashpoint in the Region’: Taiwan Wants US Tanks to Counter China
    China Puts 'Guam Killer' Missile Into Service Amid Ongoing Drills Near Taiwan
    Tags:
    Military Drills, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok