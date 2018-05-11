Russian Сonsulate General Evacuated Amid US WWII Bomb Found in Hong Kong

This is the third American WWII bomb found in the busy commercial district in central Hong Kong this year.

The Russian Consulate General in Hong Kong was evacuated over an American World War II bomb discovered in the Wan Chai district on Thursday, according to a statement of the diplomatic mission on Facebook.

"On May 11, 2018, citizens' reception will be suspended until further notice," it said.

The discovery of the 450-kg bomb prompted an evacuation of people from the northern part of Wan Chai, one of Hong Kong's busiest commercial areas, according to South China Morning Post.

The disposal operation lasted 20 hours. All nearby buildings were evacuated and roads were blocked, the newspaper wrote.

This is the third time when a WWII bomb has been found in the Wan Chai district this year.

In early February, Hong Kong authorities defused another American World War II-era bomb at a harbor front construction site in Wan Chai, after evacuating 4,000 people from the district.

The same week, a US wartime bomb was discovered at the construction site of a new subway line in the area and was also safely disarmed by Hong Kong's disposal squad.