'Horrific Incident': 7 Found Dead in Apparent 'Murder-Suicide' in Australia

Mass shootings are not common in Australia, which has strict gun laws. However, guns still make their way into the country through organized crime rings.

Seven people, including four children, have been found dead at a home near Margaret River in Western Australia in the worst mass shooting in more than two decades.

The bodies of two adults with gunshot wounds were found outside and five others inside the house in the small town of Osmington, ABC News reported.

Police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide and have confirmed they are not looking for any suspects. They are also trying to get in touch with the victims’ relatives.

"We're still yet to make contact with other members of the family so at this point in time, all I'll confirm is that there are four children and three adults that have all been located deceased," Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

He described the deaths as a "horrific incident."

The identities and ages of the victims were not released.

This is the worst case of mass shooting in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people and wounded 23 others with an AR-15 military-style semiautomatic rifle.

The assailant was sentenced to 35 consecutive life terms in prison.